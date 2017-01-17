General Motors to announce $1 billion in U.S. investment

Posted:Jan 17 2017 05:06PM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 09:20PM CST

General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.

The largest U.S. automaker is making the decision for business and not political reasons, said the person, who asked not to be identified.

The investment will help GM create or retain more than 1,000 jobs, while the automaker also plans to tout other efforts to boost U.S. employment, including adding engineers, the person added.

GM General Counsel Craig Glidden told the Wall Street Journal, which reported the company's plans earlier on Monday, that any investment the company might disclose had been long planned and was not a response to Trump's criticism.

