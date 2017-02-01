Lose the scoop: Ben & Jerry's announces ice cream 'slices'

- It's happened to everyone: You set out to just have a few bites of Ben & Jerry's, but before you know it, you're staring at an empty ice cream container. Now, the popular ice cream makers have a solution -- and it involves extra chocolate.

Ben & Jerry's is introducing "pint slices," which are just what they sound like -- slices of ice cream pints, each covered in chocolate and ready for individual snacking.

The new treats are available in four flavors:

- Chocolate Fudge Brownie (chocolate ice cream with fudge brownie pieces)

- Americone Dream (vanilla with caramel swirls and fudge-covered waffle cone pieces)

- Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup (vanilla peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups)

- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (vanilla ice cream with cookie dough chunks and fudge flakes)

The Vermont-based chain says the slices are already available in most Ben & Jerry's shops, and will be in grocery stores nationwide "soon."

That may not be soon enough for some ice cream fans. The Ben & Jerry's Facebook page was already lightning up with comments just minutes after the announcement.

"There literally are not words right now to express my joy," one Facebook user commented.

"I will buy them because they will allow for portion control, but I will eat the whole box because it's Ben & Jerry's," another added. "I know who I am."