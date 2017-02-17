Nokia's iconic 3310 phone may make a surprise return

Photo/Flickr
Photo/Flickr
By: FOX News

Posted:Feb 17 2017 04:20AM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 06:17AM CST

A classic cellphone from another age could be coming back.

You might remember the Nokia 3310, a simple phone known for its toughness and stellar battery life. A “dumb” phone by today’s standards, it certainly couldn’t do things we take for granted today, like check your email or surf the web. But this throwback is supposedly being re-released by HMD Global, which now has the rights to make Nokia phones.

Evan Blass, a reporter for VentureBeat, wrote that the phone (and three other models) will be released at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 26. It will reportedly cost around $62 and be positioned for the European market.

The Nokia 3310 hit the market in 2000, and had games like Snake II on it— a far cry from "Pokemon GO," but still beloved.

The phone may be of interest to people who want a second handset, and in fact, it wouldn’t be the only phone marketed that way: a modern device called the “Light Phone” costs $150 and does one thing: make calls.  

Continue reading on FOXNews.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories