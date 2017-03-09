Ivanka Trump's fashion sales are skyrocketing despite boycott calls

Photo via FOX News
By: FOX News

Posted:Mar 09 2017 07:13AM CST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 08:33AM CST

(FOX NEWS) - Contrary to reports that shoppers are avoiding the first daughter’s fashion line to protest her father's policies, the president of the company says recent sales are among the best in the brand's history.

Abigail Klem, a former lawyer who has worked at Ivanka Trump HQ since 2013 and took over the role of company president in January, insisted that the brand has experienced a major boost.

“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” explained Klem to Refinery29.com. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

Lyst, which monitors purchasing data from thousands of retailers, revealed that from January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased a whopping 346 percent.

Read more at FOXNews.com.


