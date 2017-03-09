Starbucks to release spring-themed pastel cups

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 09 2017 07:36PM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 06:05AM CST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Seasonal coffee cup lovers have something new to collect. Starbucks has introduced spring-themed hot beverage cups.

The company will use the pastel-colored cups beginning March 16 in stores in the United States and Canada. They feature hand-drawn designs, including an umbrella, a smiling sun, and more.

The tall cup is green, the grande is blue, and the venti is yellow.

The spring cups will be available for only a few days, the company said.

Starbucks debuted its first seasonal cup in 1997 with the now-familiar red holiday cup. Since then, the coffee and food chain has released autumn- and summer-themed cups, too.


