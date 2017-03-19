Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream on March 20

Posted:Mar 19 2017 07:59AM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 06:37AM CDT

ATLANTA - Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream on the first day of spring, which is Monday, March 20th.

It’s the chain’s #FreeConeDay! On Monday, participating locations will give each customer a small vanilla cone, according to a post on their Facebook page.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Baby sees military dad first time with new glasses


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories