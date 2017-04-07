Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure

2014 Santa Fe Sport
Posted:Apr 07 2017 07:39AM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 09:23AM CDT

DETROIT (AP) - Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Korean automakers' most popular models including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars. Also covered are Kia Optima midsize cars from 2011 through 2014, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 through 2013 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2012 through 2014.

The companies say that debris left from manufacturing can restrict oil flow to connecting rod bearings. That can increase temperatures and cause the bearings to wear and fail.

Hyundai and Kia will notify owners and dealers will inspect the engines. They'll replace the block if needed at no cost. The recall is scheduled to start on May 19.


