New McDonald's uniforms panned on social media

Posted:Apr 24 2017 03:35PM CDT

Updated:Apr 24 2017 05:35PM CDT

NEW YORK - McDonald's is introducing new uniforms it calls contemporary and timeless but people on the internet have less flattering names for them, from 'soul-crushing' to 'dystopian' to 'existentially depressing'.

The fast food giant produced them in collaboration with designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas.

The new collections have started appearing in restaurants across the country.

Without explaining how, the company says the outfits will "improve the restaurant experience."

McDonald's says the new uniform collections were developed based on feedback from restaurant employees and customers, and may be worn by approximately 850,000 restaurant employees.   The company says that more than 70% of restaurant employees surveyed feel that the new uniforms provide a modern image that they would be proud to wear.

The company claims the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment.  (Just in case someone didn't want to change clothes after working the fryer all day.)

The new uniform collections feature a convertible denim apron, a new signature piece for the brand, which may be worn full or as a half apron to fit restaurant employees’ personal style.

A few social media reviews follow:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories