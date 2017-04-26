World's largest Starbucks coming to Mag Mile

(Courtesy of Mayor's Press Office)
(Courtesy of Mayor's Press Office)

Posted:Apr 26 2017 12:01PM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 12:39PM CDT

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Starbucks has announced that a four-story store is in the works to open on Chicago's Mag Mile.

Starbucks Coffee Company is planning to open a “Starbucks Reserve Roastery” in 2019 at 646 N. Michigan Ave., the current location of Crate & Barrel's flagship store. The store will be four-stories tall, 43,000-square-feet and will be the largest Starbucks in the world.

This will be the third Roastery location in the U.S. – Seattle opened in 2014 and a location in New York is scheduled to open in 2018. International locations including Shanghai, Milan, and Tokyo are also on track to open soon.

The Roastery will be a full sensorial coffee environment which will include roasting, multiple brewing methods, and packaging rare small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the globe.

“Chicago’s Magnificent Mile brings in millions of visitors from across this globe and is the perfect location for a world-class coffee destination,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “This Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be an investment in Chicago and a strong addition to Michigan Avenue, where residents and visitors can enjoy incredible coffees from around the world in a remarkable environment.”

Chicago was the first city to open a Starbucks outside of Seattle 30 years ago.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories