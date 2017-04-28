Google CEO Sundar Pichai paid $200M in 2016

Posted:Apr 28 2017 06:34PM CDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 02:07PM CDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a $200 million compensation package last year for running the internet company that makes nearly all the money for Alphabet Inc.
 
Most of the pay consisted of Alphabet stock that the company valued at $198.7 million in securities documents filed Friday. Alphabet gave the award to Pichai in January 2016, a few months after he succeeded Larry Page as Google's CEO. Pichai still reports to Page, a Google co-founder who is now Alphabet's CEO.
 
Page limits his annual pay to $1 because he already has an estimated fortune of $41 billion. 
 
The stock that Pichai received will vest in quarterly increments through January 2020. 
 
The 44-year-old Pichai also received a $650,000 salary last year in addition to personal security services and air travel valued at $372,000. 
 

