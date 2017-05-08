May 9 is Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 08 2017 06:15PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 06:50AM CDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Free ice cream alert: Häagen-Dazs is hosting its annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday.

Customers can receive one free scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone from 4 to 8 p.m. at participating shops.

The freebie is meant to spread awareness about the declining bee population. In return, customers are encouraged to plant a native wildflower in their area and help spread the word about the critical role bees play in our ecosystem.

"Over the last five years, we've lost over one-third of our honey bee colonies nationwide, due to factors such as colony collapse disorder (ccd), an alarming phenomenon that occurs when honey bees mysteriously desert their hive and die," the company states on its website.

Honey bees pollinate one-third of the foods we eat, including many of the ingredients Häagen-Dazs uses to make ice cream flavors like rocky road, vanilla swiss almond and strawberry.

Read more about Free Cone Day and the company's mission to keep bees buzzing here.

