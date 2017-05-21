Disneyland turns away hundreds of customers

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:May 21 2017 06:19PM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 06:30AM CDT

(FOX 11) - Hundreds of people were turned away at Disneyland on Saturday and the problem could continue Sunday.

The park has a maximum capacity and it was hit.

This weekend is the last chance for 'Southern California Resident' passholders to get into the park before the summer blackout dates.

At one point there was a 3-hour wait for rides like space mountain and splash mountain.

Guests could still be turned away again today as people try and get in their Disney fix before blackout dates.

