Oreo O's making comeback, will hit store shelves this June

Posted: May 31 2017 08:29PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 06:07AM CDT

FOX 32 NEWS - The iconic '90s cereal Oreo O's will be back in our lives very soon.

The cereal was taken off the market in 2007 after launching in 1998. Oreo O's will be back this June and can be found at most stores, including Walmart.

A spokesperson told PopSugar in a statement, "Fans of the iconic OREO O's cereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with OREO cookie bits and a crème coating combined to make the chocolaty, crunchy O's that can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box."

Click here to find out where you can buy Oreo O's

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories