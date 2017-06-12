Taco Bell to give away free tacos for Golden State Warriors win

Posted: Jun 12 2017 07:29PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 08:41AM CDT

(FOX NEWS) Taco lovers rejoice! Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion for the 2017 NBA Finals is finally about to pay off. 

Ahead of the NBA Finals, the taco chain offered a free Doritos Loco Taco to everyone in America if a team playing "stole" a road win during the series. 

And the Golden State Warriors did just that at Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Taco lovers across the country can pick up a free Doritos Loco Taco at all Taco Bell locations on Tuesday, June 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

Read more @FOXNEWS.com.

