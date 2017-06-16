Free smoothies today at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Posted: Jun 16 2017 04:29AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 05:53AM CDT

You can grab a free smoothie today at Tropical Smoothie Cafe between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as long as you wear flip flops to the cafe.

June 16 is National Flip Flop Day and the Atlanta-based restaurant chain is celebrating 20 years by giving away free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothies in souvenir cups.

The Sunshine smoothie contains orange, orange juice, banana, pineapple and mango. 

“It's been over 10 years since we started National Flip Flop Day to show appreciation for our guests and mark the kick-off to summer,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. “We look forward to serving over 500,000 guests who will visit one of our cafes on National Flip Flop Day ready to celebrate alongside us.”

The free smoothie event is being used as a way to raise funds for Camp Sunshine in Maine, where families with child with an illness can go free of charge to have fun and get emotional support.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories