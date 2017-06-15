Southwest offering $39 flights to celebrate its birthday

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 15 2017 12:53PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 05:54AM CDT

(FOX 11) - Southwest is celebrating its 46th birthday with one-way flights starting at $39.

Tickets are on sale Thursday for locations across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.

Not many tickets are $39, but good deals can be found mostly for flights leaving Monday through Thursday between August 22nd and December 16th within the U.S., with blackout dates including Thanksgiving.

Some cheaper airfare out of LA include flights to Oakland (for $59), Las Vegas (for $45) and Tucson (for $78).

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories