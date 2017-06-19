Atari to release new video game console

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - You can play video games like it's 1978 again.

Atari says it is going to release a new console but it's being real coy about the details.

The company posted a very short video, showing what looks like the old Atari system.

Atari says the new system will be called the Atari Box, and says it will be based on PC technology.

For those of you too young to know, there was a time in the 70's and early 80's Atari was the king of games but some bad decisions led to its downfall in 1984.