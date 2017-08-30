McDonald's offering free meals to brave first responders

- McDonald's is showing its gratitude to the men and women who are facing the storm head-on to save flood victims in the Houston area.

Starting Wednesday through September 5, participating McDonald's restaurants in the Greater Houston area will be offering free meals to first responders who are bravely rescuing thousands of people affected by Harvey.

Matthew Kades, President, McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston, released the following statement:

“We are working hard to re-open our restaurants as quickly as we can to serve our neighbors throughout Greater Houston. We especially want to say ’thank you’ to all the first responders out there for your heroism. If the Golden Arches are on, we would like to invite you to have a meal on us. You have been here for Houston, and McDonald’s Houston wants to be here for you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Not every location is open, some may be drive-thru only, and hours may vary.

Click here for a link to a frequently updated list of open McDonald's restaurants.