Souper Bowl of Caring 2017

Football fans know were heading into the playoffs but as we get closer to the big game another type of bowl is kicking off. FOX 7's Tania Ortega explains.
By: Tania Ortega

Posted:Jan 06 2017 07:10AM CST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 10:46AM CST

Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide, grassroots movement of caring utilizing their local communities.

The community-wide, hunger-relief campaign runs Friday, January 6 through Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, 2017.

The Central Texas collection has a 2017 goal of generating enough food and money to provide 2.75 million meals to hungry neighbors throughout the region.

You can get more information at tacklehunger.org.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories