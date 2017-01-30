Dr. Oz’s non-profit, HealthCorps, has organized a Texas-wide CPR training event on February 11 and 12 called the “Texas Two Step.” The public is encouraged to sign up to learn CPR at big, public venues in 11 Texas cities, including Austin. Medical students from the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School will be teaching hands-only CPR at Whole Foods in Austin on Saturday February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Texas Two Step: CPR Training
