Rodeo Austin's Military and First Responder Appreciation Day

The FOX 7 Care Force wants our military members to know about a special honor this Wednesday at Rodeo Austin.

Other perks include half-price tickets for their guests, swag bags for the first 500 guests and free admission into the 100X Club.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate, and proper ID must be presented. This deal is only valid for Wednesday, March 22. Quantities are limited and are at a first come, first serve basis. Parking is cash only and $15.

For more information, visit Rodeo Austin