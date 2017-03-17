Rodeo Austin's Military and First Responder Appreciation Day

Posted:Mar 17 2017 03:17PM CDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 12:46PM CDT

The FOX 7 Care Force wants our military members to know about a special honor this Wednesday at Rodeo Austin.

At Rodeo Austin’s Military and First Responder Appreciation Day, those with military and first responder ID receive free admission tickets.

Other perks include half-price tickets for their guests, swag bags for the first 500 guests and free admission into the 100X Club.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate, and proper ID must be presented. This deal is only valid for Wednesday, March 22.  Quantities are limited and are at a first come, first serve basis. Parking is cash only and $15.

For more information, visit Rodeo Austin


