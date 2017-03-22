Join Good Day Austin's Ann Wyatt Little and Tania Ortega at the Keep Austin Beautiful Clean Sweep 2017, a county-wide annual service day on Saturday, April 8th.

130 projects are confirmed ranging from on-the-water cleanups with kayaks and canoes to cleanups of illegal dumpsites filling 40 foot dumpsters.

The event is expected to remove 25 tons of trash from public spaces.

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2017

TIME: 9am – 11am

WHERE: 130 locations throughout Austin.

For more information on registering and featured locations you can head to keepaustinbeautiful.org.