Keep Austin Beautiful Clean Sweep 2017

By: Ann Wyatt Little, Tania Ortega

Posted:Mar 22 2017 01:01PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 01:01PM CDT

Join Good Day Austin's Ann Wyatt Little and Tania Ortega at the Keep Austin Beautiful Clean Sweep  2017, a county-wide annual service day on Saturday, April 8th. 

130 projects are confirmed ranging from on-the-water cleanups with kayaks and canoes to cleanups of illegal dumpsites filling 40 foot dumpsters.

The event is expected to remove 25 tons of trash from public spaces.

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2017
TIME: 9am – 11am
WHERE: 130 locations throughout Austin.

For more information on registering and featured locations you can head to keepaustinbeautiful.org.


