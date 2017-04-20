Make purchases for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

In need of a gift? Consider buying something that will give back!

Below are various campaigns going on that will donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Now – April 30: Ace Hardware Round Up campaign

Customers at participating Ace Hardware locations can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the change to their local CMN Hospital.

Now – May 31: Chico’s FAS, Inc. Miracles campaign

Chico’s FAS, Inc. will make a donation to the local community for each of the following purchases:

Chico’s Miracle Scarf: $10 from each purchase will benefit CMN Hospitals (up to $100,000)

White House Black Market’s Miracle Charm Bracelet: $15 from each will benefit CMN Hospitals (up to $100,000)

Soma’s Cool Night Pajamas: $1 from each separate sold will benefit CMN Hospitals (up to $20,000)

Now – May 6: Rite Aid Miracle Balloon campaign

In exchange for a $1 donation, customers will receive $7 in coupon offers for a variety of items sold at Rite Aid.

May 1-31: Costco campaign and 30th anniversary

Members may purchase a Miracle Balloon contribute to the local CMN Hospital.