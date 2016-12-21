Alternative ways to recycle your Christmas tree Digital Content Hub Alternative ways to recycle your Christmas tree Whether you take the tree down the day after Christmas (or give it a few more days to shine) you have options when it comes to disposal. You already know to make sure you've removed all the lights and the ornaments, but before you kick it to the curb (in accordance with your city's particular disposal methods), consider these alternatives.

1.Turn it into mulch. If you have a wood chipper or if city has a mulching facility, pine tree mulch is not only fragrant, but excellent at keeping your outdoor trees warm during wintry weather.

2. Put your tree to use in your backyard in one piece: String it up with some popcorn and a few bird feeders and you’ll have a winter wonderland for our feathered friends. The tree will dry out by spring and will be easy to break apart.

3. If you have a private pond on your property, toss in the tree- provided it hasn’t been treated with any preservatives that can leach into the water. Your old tree can be good cover (and a breeding and feeding area) for fish and marine animals.

4. Our old trees can also get a second life by the water. If you know someone who has a shore house, ask them if they want it to help build up a berm. They collect sand and act as a barrier.

Watch the video above to make sure your tree (and your house) make it through Christmas safely.