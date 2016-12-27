The secret to your success? Get a hobby

Why your hobby is the key to your success

Posted:Dec 27 2016 09:36PM CST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 09:36PM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Overworked and stressed out? Well, we’re adding one more thing to your to-do list: take a break and clear your mind with a hobby. Scheduling in time to get away from the grind and get creative means you’ll be more successful in the long run. Kate Middleton loves her adult coloring books, Sir Anthony Hopkins paints, and you too can benefit from a hands-on hobby. 

From playing a musical instrument to knitting to jam-making, a new study revealed that people who found little ways to be creative every day felt as though they were flourishing. Research has also shown that low-key leisure activities (including crafting and photography) can lower blood pressure, cortisol levels, waist circumference, and body mass index (BMI). It’s a great way to stay healthy without even breaking a sweat.

Studies have also linked hobbies to reduced stress and better work performance because participants report better job satisfaction and less burnout.

 

Watch the video above to see why you should never give up your side hustle!


