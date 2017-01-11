Do you have what it takes to become the President of Playlists on Spotify?

Here's a very specific job opening at Spotify.

Posted:Jan 11 2017 02:05AM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 02:05AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Do you love Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service? Would you like to work there? Well, Spotify just created a brand new position at the company, President of Playlists.

How great does that sound? You’d get shape and design what over 100 million monthly users listen to. You could make a rocking, workout playlist, maybe a soft piano playlist for studying or even a playlist of hidden gems only you know about. If this is your dream job, you better dust off your LinkedIn and make sure your cover letter pops. It sounds like a pretty tough job to get hired for.

Here’s the job description:

What you’ll do:

  • Provide world-class leadership to our playlist editors and supporting staff.
  • Identify and substantiate new playlist ideas, e.g. from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name.
  • Analyze data and performance of playlists in a clear and transparent manner using all available intelligence. Attend daily briefings.
  • Celebrate our diversity of playlists, from Viva Latino (3.4 million followers) to Rap Caviar (5.3 million followers).

 

Wait a minute, “health care legislation that bears your name”, sounds like they already have someone in mind for the job. Oh well. It’s still a good idea to try your hardest, there’s a pretty good chance the candidate Spotify is hoping for is going to turn down the job. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories