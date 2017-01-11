New stuffed animal allows you to give and receive hugs across the world

How a little girl and her toy moose spread incredible kindness.

Posted:Jan 11 2017 02:16AM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 02:18AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Technology allows us to say hello all the way across the world, but one thing it hasn’t been able to transmit is a hug. That is all changing thanks to the stuffed animal called Parihug. And what is better than giving a hug? Getting one back. 

The electronically-connected stuffed animals can interact with another Pari, and when one is hugged a suite of sensors detects the hug and transmits a hug equal in duration and intensity to your loved one’s Pari.

Via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, your Parihug can choose from different plush Pari amongst your Pari-family to send a hug, and even link to a Fitbit to transmit your heartbeat. In addition, an alert will be sent to your phone if you miss a hug.

The 20-year-old founder of the Parihug, Xyla Foxlin told Mashable how the idea came to be. 

"I was in a long distance relationship for about a year-and-a-half. At some point I was having a rough time at my job and was really unhappy, but I had nothing to say to my boyfriend, Foxlin explained. "I didn't want to text him or call him. I just wanted a way to reach out to know he was there. I started wondering if hugging over the internet was possible."

The company plans a crowdfunding campaign to target a price of $75, and is looking to market it toward families that are split apart, long distance couples, troops overseas, and children in hospitals that could use a hug. Watch the video to see the heartwarming gesture a 5-year-old girl made with her stuffed animal.


