Elon Musk does Tesla customer service

Have a problem with your Tesla? Just tweet Elon Musk.

Posted:Jan 12 2017 01:35AM CST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 01:36AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Some companies are notorious for bad customer service.

But Tesla isn’t one of those companies. Twitter user @loic recently noticed people weren’t moving their cars after they were parked at a charging station. He could have called customer service, but he just tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Within six days Elon fixed the problem.

It’s a good thing Tesla has customer service down because the competition is tough in other areas. Lucid motors just designed a 1,000 horsepower electric car designed to beat a Tesla. Now if Lucid can fix customer problems in one day instead of six, we’ll really be impressed.


