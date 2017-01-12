When it comes to playing Michael Jackson, does it matter if you're black or white?

Michael Jackson fans in uproar.

Posted:Jan 12 2017 06:38PM CST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 06:38PM CST

LOS ANGELES -

The new film Urban Myths features Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. Many of course are taking issue with this because Fiennes is white. 

When Fiennes was cast he even told ET, "I'm a white, middle-class guy from London. I'm as shocked as you may be.”

But what did the King of Pop think about the issue? Well here’s what he said to Oprah in a 1993 interview.

When discussing rumors that MJ wanted a white boy to play his childhood self in a Pepsi commercial Michael responded: 

 

"It's my face as a child in the commercial...Me when I was little. Why would I want a white child to play me? I'm a black American. I'm a black American. I'm proud to be a black American. I am proud of my race. I am proud of who I am.  That's like you wanting an oriental person to play you as a child. Does that make sense? Please people stop believing these horrifying stories."


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories