Politicians, celebrities and journalists celebrate the Civil Rights leader

How Stevie Wonder helped make it a national holiday.

Posted:Jan 16 2017 01:20PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 01:20PM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Today is the 31st Martin Luther King Jr. day. Here’s how celebrities, politicians and journalists are honoring king on Twitter.

Ava DuVernay goes old school.

Lindsey Graham offered two tweets.

Bill Clinton gave us a great King quote.

And Russell Simmons chimed in with his.

Watch the video to see the celebrity who helped make MLK Day possible.

 


