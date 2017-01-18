Bernie Madoff may be in jail but he's still making sweet, sweet money

How's Madoff keeping busy behind bars?

Posted:Jan 18 2017 01:29AM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 01:29AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

A new series on Audible called, “Ponzi Supernova”, brings us hours and hours of unheard testimony and exclusive interviews with Bernie Madoff. 

Madoff is famous for having run the largest fraud in American history, a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, that defrauded thousands of investors. Madoff plead guilty to 11 felonies and was sentenced to 150 years. He is currently in prison, a place he seems to be thriving. 

Host of “Pozi Supernova”, Steve Fishman, told MarketWatch, “He’s a star in prison. He stole more money than anyone in history, and to other thieves, this makes him a hero.”

“Bernie really was a successful businessman with quite original insights into the market, and he’s continued applying his business instincts in prison,” Fishman said. 

“He bought up every package of Swiss Miss from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard. He monopolized hot chocolate! He made it so that, if you wanted any, you had to go through Bernie.”

No word on if 78 year-old Madoff owned all of the tiny marshmallows. 

This May, Robert DeNiro will star as Bernie Madoff in HBO’s “Wizard of Lies”. 

“Wizard of Lies” comes after last year’s ABC miniseries, “Madoff”, starring Richard Dreyfus. 

It seems Hollywood loves the Madoff story, or maybe they’re just trying to make their money back.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories