The top 5 weirdest presidential inaugurations in U.S. history

History shows anything can happen at an inauguration

Posted:Jan 18 2017 01:46AM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 01:46AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Think inaugurations are just a simple ceremony? Maybe the most outrageous thing that can happen is that performer gets called out for lip syncing? Au contraire. From deadly weather to peculiar presidential accessories (or lack thereof) U.S. history is full of truly bizarre inaugurations.

In 1829, Andrew Jackson had to escape through a window at his own inauguration after 20,000 revelers mobbed the White House.They smashed dishes, crystal, and trampled the furniture searching for President. The crowd was finally lured outside when the staff put tubs of whiskey and juice on the White House lawn.

In 1873, organizers brought in 100 canaries to liven up Ulysses S. Grant’s inauguration, but it was so cold that most of them froze to death

Speaking of the cold, in 1841, William Henry Harrison delivered a 10,000 word address during a snowstorm with no hat, coat, or gloves. It lasted one hour and 45 minutes. Don’t remember Harrison? He died a month later.

In 1901 Teddy Roosevelt wore a ring to his Inauguration-- that contained a lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair, taken from his head after he was shot.

 

And in 1793, George Washington’s speech was a mere 135 words, which is shorter than this article.Of course, the award for the strangest inauguration is always up for grabs. History proves that anything can happen.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories