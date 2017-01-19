NHL Star Patrik Laine responds to little boy's birthday invitation

One young hockey fan scores a major birthday goal.

Posted:Jan 19 2017 02:47PM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 02:49PM CST

WINNIPEG -

Eight-year old Lucas Bydak wanted nothing more than to have his hockey hero Patrik Laine come to his birthday party. He wrote Patrik a handwritten invitation that his mother saved. 

"It sat on our fridge, because I didn't think to mail it," said Bydak's mom Nicole Berube to CBC News. "He kept insisting that I mail it to Patrik." 

Lucas’ uncle saw the letter and posted it on his Twitter account.

Social media took care of the rest, and Patrik Laine’s mother heard about the letter in a media report in Finland. She emailed the family for their address because her son couldn’t attend, but she wanted to send something to Lucas anyway. That something turned out to be everything, as Patrick and his mother popped by for a surprise visit.

 

 

 

 

Not only did he get to meet his hockey idol, but Lucas got chocolates from Finland, a signed picture, and a signed Winnipeg Jets jersey.

Lucas told CBC News, "Big surprise, I was really excited. I never really thought he would ever come.... It ended up really well." Watch the video to see how these moms made Lucas’ birthday wish come true.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories