"Pet custody" now part of divorce law in Alaska

Alaska is giving the pets of divorce more rights.

Posted:Jan 26 2017 11:19PM CST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 11:26PM CST

LOS ANGELES -

If your dog is part of the family, what happens when you get a divorce?

In most states, animals are simply considered property by the courts-- but no longer in Alaska. 

After an amendment made last week, Alaska’s divorce statutes are the first in the nation to treat pets more like children, by taking into account “the well-being of the animal.”

The law means that decision-making will now come down to what’s best for the furry critter-- not the human owners, and allow the judge to assign joint custody. 

Animal law experts say it’s groundbreaking-- and we get it, because we want what’s best for every husky too.


