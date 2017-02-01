Which states are people most likely to pack up and leave?

Which states had the most residents pack up and leave?

Posted:Feb 01 2017 02:33AM CST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 02:33AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Planning on making a move across the country? If you’re living in one of the five states that people were most likely to leave in 2016, you definitely aren’t alone.

According to the annual United Van Lines Moving Survey, New Jersey was the number one state most people packed up and left--- but that’s nothing new. In fact, this is the sixth year in a row that the Garden State has been at the top of the list.

Illinois, New York, Connecticut, and Kansas round out the top five. Former residents cited retirement and other job opportunities as the reason for their departures.

So where’s everyone headed? South Dakota! Hmm, Mount Rushmore must need more tour guides than we thought. Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and South Carolina make up the rest of the list.

 

Check out the entire list to see where your state ranks-- and if your neighbors are more likely to be moving out or moving in.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories