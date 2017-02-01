Stranger helps homeless man walk again, believe in people Digital Content Hub Stranger helps homeless man walk again, believe in people Being ignored is part of life for the homeless, but that doesn't mean that's how it should be. For veteran John Lochlan, the kindness of a stranger has restored his faith in humanity.

During his time on the streets, he had been ignored, he had been shot, and he was even hit by a car, leaving his spine severely damaged and legs so infected he could barely stand.

"Basically I would get up every morning-- well I wouldn't get up-- I would just wake up in my wheelchair, wheel to the corner, and panhandle. That was my days. That was all I did," Lochlan told FOX 29.

That is, until he met Lolly Galvin. She founded The Dignity Project [http://www.dignityproject.co/] to give haircuts, sleeping bags, and whatever else she could offer to the homeless population of Philadelphia. What started as a free haircut turned into a friendship.

"I would come and see him and be like, ‘How's the haircut going?’ and he would be like, ‘Good, thanks.’ Then we saw him kind of deteriorating. We saw him in a wheelchair. He had an infection in his legs," said Galvin.

The pain from being hit by a car had made things unbearable, and Galvin found that Lochlan just was not caring anymore.

"I have never seen someone on the streets in the condition he was in. He was not doing well and I knew he wasn't doing well. It was kind of like, he's not gonna make it if someone doesn't help him," Galvin explained.

Lochlan had given up on life and was confined to his wheelchair, but Galvin helped him get his infection treated, and get major surgery to repair his back.

"Somebody cared about me. Somebody talked to me and really cared," Lochlan explained.

Between the surgery and Galvin’s belief in him, John Lochlan was eventually able to walk again. Equally important is that his faith in humanity is restored.

"The message is if you give someone a little they can come around, my message is, don't ever give up on people because there's good people out there," Lochlan said.

Not only can he walk, but he is no longer alone in life. He has a friend to walk with in Galvin-- all because she cared.

Watch the video to see how John Lochlan’s faith in humanity was restored.