The newest digital dating trend: breadcrumbing

The latest terrible trend in modern dating: "Digital Breadcrumbing"

Posted:Feb 08 2017 06:06PM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 06:17PM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Dating has gone digital, and dating pitfalls are also as modern as ever. You already know about “ghosting” (suddenly ceasing all forms of communication, with no explanation). Now you have to watch out for the latest way people are tormenting each other in the dating pool: “breadcrumbing.” 

Here’s how breadcrumbing works. You meet someone, you go out on a date and things are going well. That person then stops texting and calling. But occasionally they’ll message you on Facebook, or you’ll see them like one of your Instagram posts…from three months ago. It’s the latest way for a special someone to say “I like you…just not enough to commit.” 

These casual encounters are essentially digital breadcrumbs that make it difficult forget about someone who isn’t interested in a serious relationship. 

 

And these breadcrumbers know what they’re doing. But why do they do it? Simple. They’re thirsty. Your job?  Don’t give them water… because there’s nothing worse than a soggy breadcrumb. 


