Funeral directors say please stop taking selfies in front of the deceased

Funeral directors say please stop taking selfies in front of the deceased.

Posted:Feb 13 2017 01:55AM CST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 01:55AM CST

Quebec, Canada -

People are more and more taking selfies in front of open caskets at funerals. These are called funeral selfies. Quebec's funeral directors are trying to put an end to the tasteless trend

Dennis Desrochers said, “In many funeral parlours we have very clear rules around limiting selfies or we tell the public that the families don't want selfies.”

The practice is so common, there is even a Selfies at Funerals Tumblr page. 

The Tumblr page argues that  because former President Barack Obama posed for a smiling selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning Schmidt and former British prime minister David Cameron at Nelson Mandela's funeral service in 2013, you should feel no shame taking a funeral selfie yourself. 

The key difference, however, is that Obama’s picture was merely at a funeral not making a kissy, duck lips face in front of Nelson Mandela’s body. 

If funeral selfies make you mad, now an even worse trend is starting. People are using Snapchat to do a face swap with a deceased person, and posting those online. 

I’ve just decided. It’s official. When I die, I’m getting cremated. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories