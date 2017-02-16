Why this awesome divorced dad celebrates his ex's birthday

Posted:Feb 16 2017 07:12PM CST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 07:12PM CST

LOS ANGELES -

One Boston dad’s message about kindness is going viral: Never stop being kind to your wife. Even when she’s no longer your wife. 

Billy Flynn Gadbois celebrated his ex-wife’s birthday by waking up early, buying flowers, cards and breakfast ingredients so his two sons could surprise their mom.

Gadbois said someone asked why he would do this for his ex. That inspired him to write a now viral Facebook post.

"I'm raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships. I think even more so in my case because we are divorced... Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you. Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever.”

 

But this isn’t just a message to Billy’s kids. It’s a message to all of us. Divorce may mean an end to marriage, but it doesn’t have to mean an end to kindness. 


