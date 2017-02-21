Community comes together to build wheelchair ramp for young girl

Posted:Feb 21 2017 01:38AM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 01:38AM CST

LOS ANGELES -

Tom Mitchell is a part-time bus driver and full-time mechanic from Clarksville, Tennessee.

He occasionally drives the special needs route and noticed one mother in particular as she would struggle to bring her daughter down four steps outside their home.

Mitchell knew something had to be done. So he contacted Lowe’s, which agreed to donate lumber. He contacted friends and family, who agreed to donate time. And then he contacted the mother to see if she’d like a wheelchair ramp for her daughter.

We can assume from this Facebook post -which has since gone viral- that the mother said “yes.”

Mitchell’s wife, Jennifer, wrote: "In a world where so much hate is being spread around, I just wanted to share that there are still good people out there, doing good deeds, and that humanity still exists!!!"

 

Building the deck only took a few hours, but in those few hours, one substitute bus driver made a world of difference for a mother and her daughter.


