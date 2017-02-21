8-year-old cancer patient finds voice, courage in music therapy Digital Content Hub 8-year-old cancer patient finds voice, courage in music therapy There may have been a reason why your mother sang to you when you were frightened. It's amazing what a little singing can do.

Brittny Valenzuela, 8, is now done with her chemo treatments. After nine months, Brittny said music is what helped her the most in her battle against cancer.

To celebrate, nurses gathered in her room at the Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa to sing a song to the tune of “For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow”.

"She's done with her inpatient chemo, she's done with her inpatient chemo, she's done with her inpatient chemoooo...and we're so proud of her!" they sang.

Music therapy is the practice of using music to address physical and emotional needs, and can reduce stress, express difficult emotions, and serve as a distraction during difficult treatment.

At first, Brittny had some stage fright to go along with all her other fears.

Olivia Houck, a Music Therapist at the Medical Center told FOX 10, "For the first three or four sessions, she didn't look at me. She covered her head with a blanket, wouldn't talk to me at all."

But the brave little girl found her courage and her voice. Now she sings for all the doctors and nurses that have been helping her get better. She sings Justin Bieber’s “Pray”, One Direction’s “Beautiful”, and any other tune you can think of.

In fact, it’s now hard to get her to stop singing -- And that’s a good thing. Watch the video to see Brittny celebrate and sing.