Jogger fights off attacker with self-defense

Posted:Mar 13 2017 04:57PM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 12:43AM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Kelly Herron, 36, was on a jog through a Seattle park when she stopped to use the restroom

As she was drying her hands, she realized something was wrong. Kelly turned around and saw a man -- identified by police as 40-year-old Gary Steiner, a registered sex offender. He began assaulting her.

Fortunately, Kelly was well prepared.

In an instagram post she said, "Thankfully I just took a self-defense class offered at my work and utilized all of it…I fought for my life screaming, clawing his face, punching back, and desperately trying to escape his grip- never giving up. I was able to lock him in the bathroom until police arrived."

Police told her she did an awesome job and a “pretty good number” on her attacker’s face. 

Kelly didn’t leave unscathed, but that didn’t matter.

 

"My face is stitched, my body is bruised, but my spirit is intact.”


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories