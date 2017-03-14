Need help "adulting"? There's a class for that

Posted:Mar 14 2017 04:57PM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 04:57PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

If you’re an adult and you still don’t know how to cook, budget, change a tire, or file your taxes,  you aren’t alone. And now there’s still hope in the form of a new kind of class: Adulting 101. 

The North Bend Public Library in Oregon just started the program to help adults learn to do adult things.  Classes include financial know-how, getting a job, deciphering real from fake news, moving out, and even odd jobs for around the house. 

Assistant Director of Library Services Teresa Lucas told CBS, “We felt it was important to bring Adulting 101 to the North Bend Public Library to provide more resources for young people on how they can better their lives in our community.”

 

Young people, or just people, right? We could all use a little help in the “adulting” department sometimes.


