Getting yoga pants clean makes our oceans dirty

Posted:Mar 20 2017 12:43AM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 12:43AM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Yoga pants could be very problematic for our oceans.

According to gulf coast researchers, when you wash yoga pants, they shed microplastic fibers. Those fibers are so small, they’re not picked up by wastewater treatment and often end up in marine animal stomachs. And though more testing must be done, researchers are worried the plastic will travel up the food chain, possibly even back to the source -- Friday night's sushi.

And it’s not just yoga pants. Any clothing made out of synthetic materials. This includes fleece jackets, athletic wear, and windbreakers.

University of Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent Maia McGuire says, "The consensus seems to be that we need improvement in technology in washing machines and wastewater treatment plants in combination in order to try and filter out these fibers.”

It’s either that or don’t wash. And I think we can all agree, yoga pants should be washed.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories