Public restrooms require face scan in Beijing

Posted:Mar 22 2017 06:45PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 06:45PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

If “face scanners in the bathroom” doesn’t sound like a total invasion of privacy to you, chances are you live in Beijing. 

China’s capital city is trying to fend off “toilet paper bandits.” According to The Guardian, those are “elderly residents removing large amounts of toilet paper for use at home.”

So now if nature calls at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven tourist site, getting access to toilet paper has become a bit of an ordeal. 

First, you must remove your hat and glasses. The scanner makes sure you’re not a repeat reliever. Then a 60 centimeter ration is released. Use it wisely. If you have to return too often, the machine stops for 9 minutes while everyone waits in line. There have already been reports that the machines are malfunctioning. 

 

The moral of this story…Steal toilet paper from the Chinese McDonald’s instead.


