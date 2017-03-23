Little girl steals our hearts and the Pope's hat

Posted:Mar 23 2017 03:55PM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 03:55PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

If anyone can grab the Pope’s hat and get away with it, it has to be 3-year-old Estella Westrick. Her family took her to meet the Pope in Rome, and of course, they wanted to document the moment.

No skullcap is safe around Estella. As you can see, the Pope got a kick out of it. Estella was caught red-handed on camera by her godfather, Mountain Butorac.

Mountain tweeted out his video and it already has tens of thousands of likes. Maybe it’s time we tweak the commandments, just a little. “Thou Shalt Not Steal…unless you’re 3 and steal the Pope’s hat.”


