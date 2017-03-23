Little girl steals our hearts and the Pope's hat Digital Content Hub Little girl steals our hearts and the Pope’s hat If anyone can grab the Pope's hat and get away with it, it has to be 3-year-old Estella Westrick. Her family took her to meet the Pope in Rome, and of course, they wanted to document the moment.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

No skullcap is safe around Estella. As you can see, the Pope got a kick out of it. Estella was caught red-handed on camera by her godfather, Mountain Butorac.

Mountain tweeted out his video and it already has tens of thousands of likes. Maybe it’s time we tweak the commandments, just a little. “Thou Shalt Not Steal…unless you’re 3 and steal the Pope’s hat.”