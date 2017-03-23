Spa babies: Adorable or spoiled? Digital Content Hub Spa babies: Adorable or spoiled? It can't be easy being a baby. All that crying, all that napping -- It's hard work being so darn cute. Maybe all they need is a little trip to the spa.

Baby Spa Perth is the first spa of its kind in Australia, and is part of a global chain with locations in the UK, Spain, and South Africa.

As if babies don’t get enough attention, the spa’s Instagram account is getting a lot of notice recently. It’s obvious why. Because even if you’re jealous, you have to admit that these are some really adorable babies.

Australia's first baby spa has 3500 clients being open for 10 months https://t.co/X8y773ZyLM — Baby Spa Perth (@babyspaperth) March 22, 2017

Designed for babies from 2-day-olds to 6-months-old, the spa offers an hour treatment consisting of hydrotherapy and massage sessions for $65.

Specially designed flotation devices keep them safe and allow the freedom of movement they would otherwise not experience because babies aren’t strong enough to have that mobility on land yet.

After floating, the baby is wrapped in a warm towel wrap and given a gentle massage using South African grapeseed oil.

The website boasts numerous benefits such as improved strength, coordination, circulation, and relaxation. There are even benefits for parents too with improved self-esteem and assisting with post-natal depression.

Baby Spa Perth doesn’t offer simultaneous treatments for adults, but a happy baby is a happy parent. Besides, sometimes even babies need a little babying. The only question is, will they even remember it? Watch the video to see these adorably spoiled babies.