Man hires Ellen DeGeneres impersonator, builds lookalike set

Posted:Mar 27 2017 05:35PM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 05:35PM CDT

POLAND -

Lukasz Jakobiak’s says one of his primary goals in life is to be on The Ellen Show. So, the internet talk show host and a motivational speaker did what any normal person would do.  

He hired a production company to build a fake Ellen set and he hired an Ellen DeGeneres impersonator. Oh by the way, this took place in Poland, so you know it was authentic.

His English isn’t great but he told Mail Online, “I look up to Ellen because she has the courage. That's why I chose her. I've been called a genius and a creep.” 

Nailed it.  

Before he shot the 21-minute interview, he lied and posted on his social media accounts: “My dears!!! We made it!!! Ellen DeGeneres invited me to her show!!! I died!! I'm flying to Los Angeles!!!!!! Now I can't believe I'll start making motivational lectures abroad!!!”

He posted his “Ellen” interview on YouTube and it has garnered almost 1 million views because everyone loves a good trainwreck.

Lukasz is hoping Ellen sees his video and invites him to do her actual show. 

 

Vloggers Ethan and Hila Klein called the video, 'cringe overload' and 'This is the weirdest thing that anyone has ever done.'


