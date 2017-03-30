Dreaming about Retirement? These are the best states for it

Posted:Mar 30 2017 05:38PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 05:38PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Dreaming about retiring? Does the state of New Hampshire play a part in your fantasy?

Bankrate.com rated the absolute best states for retirement. The company conducted a study looking at eight important factors in a national survey: cost of living, healthcare quality, crime, cultural vitality, weather, taxes, senior citizens well-being and prevalence of other seniors. 

New Hampshire took the top spot with Colorado, Maine, Iowa, and Minnesota rounding out the Top 5. 

The usual suspects, Florida, Nevada and even Arizona didn’t crack the top 10. 

If you’re thinking, wait, what about Grandpa who just retired in Arizona. Well Arizona had a great score for weather, but it came in 12th overall because of lower rankings in other categories. 

 

So there you go soon-to-be retirees. If you want a great state for all your needs don’t retire that winter jacket. Viva New Hampshire!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories