Police officers step in when father can't make daddy-daughter dance Digital Content Hub Police officers step in when father can’t make daddy-daughter dance When Laura Castaneda's husband couldn't attend the daddy-daughter dance with their daughters, she turned to the most trusted source in her community: the police. It wasn't the type of emergency call that police officers are used to, but the officers said they were happy to be of service.

When Laura Castaneda’s husband couldn’t attend the daddy-daughter dance with their daughters, she turned to the most trusted source in her community: the police. It wasn’t the type of emergency call that police officers are used to, but the officers said they were happy to be of service.

“I’m so protective of my kids, and I felt like if I was gonna let a stranger come near my kids, it would either be a police officer or the fire department,” Castaneda told FOX 10 in Phoenix.

Two officers from the Phoenix Police Department and two from the nearby Avondale Police Department made the special night possible. It was a way to show the kids -- and the community --that the officers represent much more than a badge.

"It was like dancing with a normal person, but with his police officer costume on," 5-year-old Sophia Castaneda said.

Her sister Haley added, "I have never, ever gone to a dance with a police officer, ever in my life before, so that was really special.”

Despite the uniforms, the officers proved they can dance just as poorly as the rest of us.

“At the end of the day we’re regular people. We’re fathers, we’re sons, we’re brothers. You know? We’re churchgoers. And that’s who we are,” said Detective Edward Corona.

Watch the video to see the officers go beyond their duty.